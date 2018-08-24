By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) — Here’s a look at four fun events happening in Denver the weekend of Aug. 25-26.

New Belgium Brewing’s Tour de Fat

New Belgium Brewing’s Tour de Fat rolls through Denver this weekend at Sculpture Park.

Saturday, the traveling beer, music, and bike festival celebrates its19th season. Raise money for local nonprofits and celebrate two-wheel travel at the yearly event. Tickets are $15 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free.

newbelgium.com

Denver’s Polish Food Festival

Save some room for pierogis at the ultimate polish food experience west of the Mississippi.

Denver’s Polish Food Festival returns to St. Joseph’s Polish Church for delectable eats, dancing, and live performances.

It’s a free, all ages event.

polishfoodfestival.org

Parade of Homes

It’s the final weekend of the 18th Annual Parade of Homes in Denver.

From luxury hideaways to affordably priced homes, discover 75 professionally designed houses.

The free event runs Friday through Sunday.

paradeofhomesdenver.com

Movie Night at Coors Field: ‘The Sandlot’

Sunday afternoon, The Colorado Rockies take on the St. Louis Cardinals. Movie night is back at Coors Field. Enjoy a postgame screening of “The Sandlot” under the summer sky.

Get a ticket to the game and watch the movie from the stands for free.

mlb.com/rockies

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.