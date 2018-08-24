By Britt Moreno

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Public Schools is working to improve student safety on campus by investing millions in better technology — and by conducting unannounced active shooter drills.

Recent tragic events have brought school safety to the forefront of school budgets.

Denver Public Schools has allocated over $6 million to school safety upgrades. The money comes from a district bond voted by Denver voters in 2016.

Friday morning, Chief Michael Eaton of the DPS Department of Safety walked CBS4 morning anchor Britt Moreno through the changes that will help students and staff lock down faster than ever.

Each classroom in Denver’s 207 campuses will be outfitted with new locks. Should a threat enter school grounds, teachers can lock classrooms from within rather than outside classrooms.

Eaton also says there are new intercoms at all DPS owned buildings that provide office staff the ability to see and talk to people before allowing people into schools.

There is also a new text communication system that parents are encouraged to join. Parents can access this text system by logging into their parent portal online.

The Department of Technology Services and the Department of Safety’s Emergency Preparedness Division is monitoring these security upgrades.

DPS will also carry out a surprise active shooter drill on school campuses. This is to make sure all students and staff are better prepared if there is a threat on campus. The Emergency Management Division for the Department of Safety will conduct the drill and trained emergency management specialists will watch each drill and later debrief school leaders about what went well and what needs improvement. The goal of this is to minimize panic should there be a real threat.

DPS staff conducted a massive active shooter drill in a school back in June to test out the communication and action of staff and agency partners.

Chief Eaton said it was the first joint effort between Denver emergency response agencies including the Denver Police Department, Denver Fire Department and paramedics.

Chief Eaton says it takes 90 seconds for emergency responders to get to a campus.

Britt Moreno anchors the CBS4 morning and noon newscasts and is the Wednesday’s Child reporter. She loves hearing from viewers. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @brittmorenotv.