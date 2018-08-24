  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Fort Collins Police, Local TV, Michaella Surat

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A conviction in the third trial for a Fort Collins woman accused of resisting arrest.

Police body cam video shows Officer Randall Klamser slamming Michaella Surat to the ground in April 2017.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Before that happened, the video shows Surat pushing the officer and fighting him off.

Surat went to trial for misdemeanor resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The first trial in January ended in a mistrial and the second trial in April was continued.

Klamser was cleared of any wrongdoing.

A jury convicted Surat of both charges on Friday. Her attorney says she will sue the officer and the police department in federal court, arguing the department’s policy condones excessive force.

