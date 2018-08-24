DENVER (CBS4)– Sen. Cory Gardner tweeted a supporting message to his colleague and friend Sen. John McCain after the family announced that the long-time senator was discontinuing medical treatment for brain cancer.

Meghan McCain, his daughter, said her family wouldn’t have made it this far without the support of others.

“My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year,” she tweeted. “Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you – you’ve given us strength to carry on.”

Gardner responded to that tweet with this message, “Senator McCain is a friend and hero. God bless him and his family.”

A photo taken in January 2017 shows McCain giving Gardner bunny ears over his head as the senators gathered for a photo at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.