We’ve become accustomed to “field invaders” running out onto the field of play at various sports events through the years. Eventually, security crews almost always track them down. However, it likely didn’t cross your mind that the stadium personnel go through drills to practice what to do in that situation.

That’s what a video taken prior to Thursday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles shows. The video, shot by NBC 10’s John Clark, features the security personnel at FirstEnergy Stadium practicing chasing down a person who has run onto the field.

Didn’t know they practice this 😂 Preseason for Browns security Tackle the fan on field drill.

Better tackling than Browns games last few years. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/zglYFErO3C — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 23, 2018

Stadium security crews need practice too.