(credit: CDOT)

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation is working to help prevent drivers in Colorado from drinking and driving.

CDOT has previously studied the impact of smartphone breathalyzers on behavior.

(credit: CDOT)

CDOT teamed up with BACtrack, a personal breathalyzer company two years ago and handed them out to 220 people. A total of 84 percent said having the breathalyzers lowered their risk for a DUI.

(credit: CDOT)

CDOT has 200 of the devices to give out to drivers once again. Those interested can apply online.

LINK: breathalyzer.cdot.gov

