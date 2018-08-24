LANDOVER, Md. (CBS4) – The Broncos first team offense is performing well in the early going of the Broncos preseason game No. 3 against the Redskins.

Quarterback Case Keenum has led the team to a 10-0 lead at FedExField after one quarter.

Royce Freeman to the house. 24 yard TD gives Denver a 9-0 lead. #4Broncos — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) August 25, 2018

Running back Royce Freeman scored on a 24 yard touchdown run with 1:22 left in the first quarter. Freeman got a great block from fullback Andy Janovich on the play.

That's why they call him Rolls Royce 💨💨💨💨 @rolls_royce21 has scored in every preseason game (AKA every game of his NFL career)#4broncos — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) August 25, 2018

That capped off a drive in which Keenum threw the ball effectively to numerous targets, including tight end Jake Butt who had his first catch as a Denver Bronco.

Broncos offense has 122 yards and is 2-3 on 3rd down through the 1st quarter. #4Broncos — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) August 25, 2018

Earlier in the quarter, kicker Brandon McManus kicked a 50 yard field goal.

The Broncos defense also played mostly well, although they did allow Redskins veteran running back Adrian Peterson to rush for 35 yards on 8 carries.

Their highlight was a sack of Washington quarterback Alex Smith by defensive lineman Adam Gotsis for a 5 yard loss.