LANDOVER, Md. (CBS4) – The Broncos first team offense is performing well in the early going of the Broncos preseason game No. 3 against the Redskins.

case keenum5 Impressive Looking Broncos Lead Redskins 10 0 After 1 Quarter

Case Keenum (credit: CBS)

Quarterback Case Keenum has led the team to a 10-0 lead at FedExField after one quarter.

Running back Royce Freeman scored on a 24 yard touchdown run with 1:22 left in the first quarter. Freeman got a great block from fullback Andy Janovich on the play.

That capped off a drive in which Keenum threw the ball effectively to numerous targets, including tight end Jake Butt who had his first catch as a Denver Bronco.

Earlier in the quarter, kicker Brandon McManus kicked a 50 yard field goal.

The Broncos defense also played mostly well, although they did allow Redskins veteran running back Adrian Peterson to rush for 35 yards on 8 carries.

broncos redskins Impressive Looking Broncos Lead Redskins 10 0 After 1 Quarter

Their highlight was a sack of Washington quarterback Alex Smith by defensive lineman Adam Gotsis for a 5 yard loss.

