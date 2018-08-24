LANDOVER, Md. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos traveled to the D.C. area and beat up on the Washington Redskins Friday night.

The Broncos won their third preseason game against the Redskins in dominant fashion. The final score was 29-17 at FedExField.

The Broncos’ first-team offense scored two touchdowns and added a field goal in five series of work, led by dual-threat receiver Emmanuel Sanders. He was responsible for all 75 of Denver’s yards on its second touchdown drive, catching passes of 15 and 33 yards from Keenum and scoring on a 27-yard end-around.

Sanders finished with 88 all-purpose yards.

Denver improved to 1-2 in the preseason.

#Broncos game is over. They win it 29-17. One more preseason game Thursday in Arizona and then the season opener on September 9th. — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) August 25, 2018

