LANDOVER, Md. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos traveled to the D.C. area and beat up on the Washington Redskins Friday night.

gettyimages 1022799094 Broncos Cruise To Victory Over Redskins In Third Preseason Game

Demaryius Thomas rushes past Josh Norman (credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Broncos won their third preseason game against the Redskins in dominant fashion. The final score was 29-17 at FedExField.

gettyimages 1022799082 Broncos Cruise To Victory Over Redskins In Third Preseason Game

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton makes a catch in front of Josh Norman. (credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Broncos’ first-team offense scored two touchdowns and added a field goal in five series of work, led by dual-threat receiver Emmanuel Sanders. He was responsible for all 75 of Denver’s yards on its second touchdown drive, catching passes of 15 and 33 yards from Keenum and scoring on a 27-yard end-around.

Sanders finished with 88 all-purpose yards.

Denver improved to 1-2 in the preseason.

