  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    9:00 PMCBS4 News Special Edition
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Murder, Denver Police, Jennie Bunsom, Jordan Vong, Montbello

DENVER (CBS4) — The 16-year-old girl who has been charged as an adult in the murder of her 7-year-old nephew is hoping to get her case transferred back to juvenile court. Jennie Bunsom appeared in court Friday, where her defense team agreed to a five-day preliminary hearing. During that hearing, they will try to get the adult charges dropped.

jennie bunsom copy 16 Year Old Girl Charged With Nephews Murder Seeks Return To Juvenile Court

Jennie Bunsom (credit: Denver DA)

Jordan Vong was reported missing on Aug. 6.

jordan vong 16 Year Old Girl Charged With Nephews Murder Seeks Return To Juvenile Court

Jordan Vong (credit: Denver Police Dept.)

Police and the FBI launched an extensive search of the area.

Police conducted two searches of the home before detectives obtained a search warrant for a more extensive search of the home in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood.

jennie bunsom jordan vong house 16 Year Old Girl Charged With Nephews Murder Seeks Return To Juvenile Court

(CBS)

Officers found his body “intentionally concealed” inside the home just before 9 p.m. on Aug. 7.

The charges allege that Bunsom killed her nephew, then wrapped his body in a blanket and hid him in a portable closet in her basement bedroom.

LINK: Probable Cause Statement

According to court documents, Bunsom was upset after an argument with a girlfriend on Aug. 6. Jordan came into her bedroom, asking to play video games.

jennie bunsom 2 16 Year Old Girl Charged With Nephews Murder Seeks Return To Juvenile Court

Jennie Bunsom (CBS)

Bunsom told him to leave and he refused. That’s when she pushed him off the bed, causing him to hit his face on the floor.

When he started to cry, she put her hand over his mouth and plugged his nose. Jordan struggled and then stopped moving.

Read Also: ‘He’s In A Better Place’: Community Remembers Little Boy Killed

vong 2 16 Year Old Girl Charged With Nephews Murder Seeks Return To Juvenile Court

(credit: CBS)

Bunsom is still being held without bond.

Her preliminary hearing begins Jan. 28.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s