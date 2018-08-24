DENVER (CBS4) — The 16-year-old girl who has been charged as an adult in the murder of her 7-year-old nephew is hoping to get her case transferred back to juvenile court. Jennie Bunsom appeared in court Friday, where her defense team agreed to a five-day preliminary hearing. During that hearing, they will try to get the adult charges dropped.

Jordan Vong was reported missing on Aug. 6.

Police and the FBI launched an extensive search of the area.

Police conducted two searches of the home before detectives obtained a search warrant for a more extensive search of the home in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood.

Officers found his body “intentionally concealed” inside the home just before 9 p.m. on Aug. 7.

The charges allege that Bunsom killed her nephew, then wrapped his body in a blanket and hid him in a portable closet in her basement bedroom.

LINK: Probable Cause Statement

According to court documents, Bunsom was upset after an argument with a girlfriend on Aug. 6. Jordan came into her bedroom, asking to play video games.

Bunsom told him to leave and he refused. That’s when she pushed him off the bed, causing him to hit his face on the floor.

When he started to cry, she put her hand over his mouth and plugged his nose. Jordan struggled and then stopped moving.

Bunsom is still being held without bond.

Her preliminary hearing begins Jan. 28.