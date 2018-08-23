NEEDHAM, Mass. (CBS4) — Tired of chain hotels and ready for a weird and wonderful travel experience? How does a room in a giant Trojan horse sound? Or a transparent pod hanging off the side of a mountain?

TripAdvisor has just released its Top 10 list of the world’s “quirkiest hotels” and those are just a few of the extraordinary options.

“Booking a stay at one of these outlandish hotels is sure to give friends and family a serious case of FOMO. From a giant beagle-shaped inn to a spherical treehouse, these unique hotels are for travelers that want an experience that’s truly out of the ordinary,” said Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor.

Check out these reviews by TripAdvisor:

Spitbank Fort, Portsmouth, U.K. – from $642 per night

This historic sea-fort-turned hotel is located in the Solent, between the Isle of Wight and England, and boasts eight luxury suites, a bar, hot pool, sauna and amazing water views. The experience is essentially a private island fort. One TripAdvisor reviewer said, “Was a surprise weekend break, what a great treat to such an interesting place. Picturesque sunset and sunrise if you are lucky with the weather. Perfect for those who love the coast, sea and all things nautical.”

Dog Bark Park Inn, Cottonwood, Idaho, U.S. – from $132 per night

Affectionately known as “Sweet Willy,” the Dog Bark Park Inn is a giant beagle-shaped hotel that stands almost 30 feet tall. Guests enter via a second story deck to find a loft room in the head of the dog, plus a cozy alcove in its muzzle. One TripAdvisor reviewer said, “Frances and Dennis are artists, dog lovers, and hosts extraordinaire. Out in the middle of Idaho, they have created an oasis. Everything was delightful, including the B&B and the woodcarvings. It was especially fun to bring my beagle to the Beagle Inn.”

Free Spirit Spheres, Vancouver Island, Canada – from $176 per night

This treehouse hotel in a rainforest on British Columbia’s Vancouver Island is all kinds of magical. Consisting of three large suspended wooden globes, travelers can sleep among the branches, seen through large circular windows. One TripAdvisor reviewer said, “My wife and I stayed in Eryn and LOVED it. From the moment we arrived, we were unable to wipe the grins off our faces. Staying in a sphere hanging from a tree is magical.”

Skylodge Adventure Suites, Urubamba, Peru – from $405 per night

Not for the faint-hearted, Skylodge Adventure Suites is a transparent pod that hangs from a mountain with incredible views of the Urumbamba Valley. For check-in, guests must scale 400 meters Via Ferrata or hike a trail. Each suite includes four beds, a dining area and a bathroom. One TripAdvisor reviewer said, “I just descended from the Skylodge Adventure Suites this morning via zip line after an overnight stay in one of the capsules. This by far is one of the most memorable things I have ever done, and I have traveled the world quite extensively.”

La Villa Cheminee de Tatzu Nishi, Nantes, France – from $114 per night

A Japanese artist created this 15-meter lighthouse structure as a nod to the nearby chimneys of the Cordemais power station. Sleeping two, with a kitchen and wood-fired heater, the villa also has a garden. One TripAdvisor reviewer said, “This small house perched on top of a tower has absolutely breath-taking views of the Loire and an amazing feeling of calm. We loved it, not a bad thing to say about it. The perfect cozy nest to spend a night or two in love.”

The Aurora Express, Fairbanks, Alaska, U.S. – bookable on TripAdvisor from $176 per night

The renovated Alaskan railroad carriages is a quaint bed and breakfast, which sits on a hill overlooking Fairbanks. Each carriage is an individual suite, each decorated to fit a different era in the Alaskan railroad’s history. One TripAdvisor reviewer said, “It is so cool to sleep in a railroad car, and besides the ‘wow!’ impression we got from the decor, we found the details remarkable. The bed was divine–the best sleep we had out of five places we stayed on our trip. What luxurious purple sheets!”

SiloStay, Little River, New Zealand – bookable on TripAdvisor from $159 per night

Situated a quaint New Zealand town, SiloStay is a group of converted grain silos, which are typically found on farms filled with animal feed. The silos boast eco-friendly features, such as sheep’s wool insulation, eco-boilers and showers heated with a pellet burner. One TripAdvisor reviewer said, “This was such a fun and funky experience. Every aspect of SiloStay is about environmental respect without any level of preaching. There are just so many lovely touches.”

Kumbuk River Eco-Extraordinaire, Buttala, Sri Lanka – bookable on TripAdvisor from $186 per night

Deep in the Sri Lankan jungle, this hotel boasts five unique eco lodges on the edge of the Yala National Park, home to wild animals. The Elephant Villa – a traveler favorite – offers two huge bedrooms and an open plan lounge on its upper deck, with a tree through the middle of the bathroom. One TripAdvisor reviewer said, “The villa is huge, enough to sleep 8 people. I loved Kumbuk River, it was very beautiful and quiet, no TV’s or internet – just a place to unwind and relax and make the most of the stunning surroundings and river.”

Treehouse Lodge, Paraiso, Peru – bookable on TripAdvisor from $614 per night

This suspended treehouse is 67 feet above the Amazon and surrounded by exotic wildlife. Travelers can access the 10 luxury rooms via the wooden walkways, steps and bridges, high above the jungle floor. One TripAdvisor reviewer said, “Nestled in the heart of the Amazon, it’s a small piece of paradise in the jungle. As you can imagine the rooms in the treehouse are like no other hotel room we have stayed in. Comfortable, beautifully finished, mosquito nets both inside and out. The showers might be cold, but they are definitely refreshing on a hot, muggy day!”

La Balade des Gnomes, Durbuy, Belgium – from $144 per night

Located in a 17th century Belgian town, La Balade des Gnomes consists of 10 unique rooms, inspired by fairy tales and legends. Travelers’ favorites include an actual giant Trojan horse room and the Macquarie Island room, which has a boat bed floating on water. One TripAdvisor reviewer said, “Most unusual hotel I’ve ever stopped at. Has to be seen to be believed as no photos do it justice. Fantastic design and construction architect must be pure genius.”

Prices accurate as of August 21, 2018.