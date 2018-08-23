  • CBS4On Air

Campaign 2018

DENVER (CBS4)– Voters in Colorado will get to decide on two measures on the ballot to maintain roads and bridges in the state.

Let’s Go Colorado is a bipartisan effort that asks voters to approve a sales tax that would essentially cost .06 cents for every $10 spent. The money will go towards roads, bridges, infrastructure and other transportation needs.

Road Repair Measures To Appear On Ballot

(credit: CBS)

In opposition to that initiative, Fix Our Damn Roads will also appear on the ballot. Instead of a sales tax, the funding for transportation needs come from the current budget or into the state’s surplus fund.

Road Repair Measures To Appear On Ballot

(credit: CBS)

