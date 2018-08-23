DENVER (CBS4)– Voters in Colorado will get to decide on two measures on the ballot to maintain roads and bridges in the state.

Let’s Go Colorado is a bipartisan effort that asks voters to approve a sales tax that would essentially cost .06 cents for every $10 spent. The money will go towards roads, bridges, infrastructure and other transportation needs.

In opposition to that initiative, Fix Our Damn Roads will also appear on the ballot. Instead of a sales tax, the funding for transportation needs come from the current budget or into the state’s surplus fund.