DENVER (CBS4)– For $100 you can get eight weeks of unlimited servings of pasta, sauces and toppings from Olive Garden’s Never Ending
Pasta Bowl menu — plus unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks — for eight weeks. Only 23,000 of the passes are available.

New this year, for $300, you can get a Never Ending Pasta Pass for an entire year! Only 1,000 of the annual passes are available.

The passes go on sale at 12 p.m. MT (2 p.m. ET). Last year, the passes sold out in seconds. Here’s the link you need to buy your pass.

See all the rules and restrictions on the Olive Garden website.

 

