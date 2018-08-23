  • CBS4On Air

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The airport in the fort Collins-Loveland area could start testing a remote control tower later this year. Searidge Technologies, a Canadian company, has reached a deal to test its system at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport.

The system uses cameras mounted on the terminal to interact with pilots.

The Northern Colorado Regional Airport was chosen because of its traffic volume and a wide variety of aircraft.

Searidge Technologies has approval from the FAA to do the testing. The project is being funded by the Colorado Division of Aeronautics.

“(It) will help establish Colorado as a leader in the next generation of air traffic control technology,” said CDA director David Ulane in a prepared statement.

