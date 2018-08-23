  • CBS4On Air

By Dago Cordova

DENVER (CBS4) – Elitch Gardens has announced a new ride coming to the park next year.

On Twitter Thursday morning, Elitch Gardens posted a teaser trailer to “Kaleidoscape.”

kaleidoscape Meow Wolf Elitch Gardens Partnership Leads To New Kaleidoscape Ride

Kaleidoscape (credit: Elitch Gardens)

The park said the attraction is a partnership with new neighbor Meow Wolf, an arts and entertainment company that has a permanent exhibit coming to Denver in 2020. The company’s first permanent installation is in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

meow wolf denver map frame 420 Meow Wolf Elitch Gardens Partnership Leads To New Kaleidoscape Ride

“To create a dark ride has been a true dream of ours and we’re deeply honored to work with Elitch Gardens to create the first ride in the world that is also a multimedia piece of contemporary art,” said Meow Wolf CEO Vince Kadlubek in a prepared statement.

Kaleidoscape will feature deep sounds, wild colors and interactive challenges for guests.

2019 Elitch Garden Season pass holders will be the first to ride it next April.

Dago Cordova is a CBS4 news producer. Follow him on Twitter.

