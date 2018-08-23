By Dago Cordova

DENVER (CBS4) – Elitch Gardens has announced a new ride coming to the park next year.

On Twitter Thursday morning, Elitch Gardens posted a teaser trailer to “Kaleidoscape.”

The park said the attraction is a partnership with new neighbor Meow Wolf, an arts and entertainment company that has a permanent exhibit coming to Denver in 2020. The company’s first permanent installation is in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“To create a dark ride has been a true dream of ours and we’re deeply honored to work with Elitch Gardens to create the first ride in the world that is also a multimedia piece of contemporary art,” said Meow Wolf CEO Vince Kadlubek in a prepared statement.

Kaleidoscape will feature deep sounds, wild colors and interactive challenges for guests.

2019 Elitch Garden Season pass holders will be the first to ride it next April.

