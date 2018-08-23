DENVER (CBS4) — Matt Holliday is returning to the Colorado Rockies and is expected to play in Thursday’s home game against the San Diego Padres.

Rockies Manager Bud Black confirmed the news on KOA radio Thursday morning. Black said will be in uniform and will start in left field.

Holliday, 38, first came to the Colorado Rockies in 1998 straight out of high school in Oklahoma. He spent the next five seasons with the Rockies — including the 2007 “Rocktober” postseason.

Holliday went on to play for the Oakland Athletics, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees.

In July, the Rockies signed Holliday to a Minor League contract with the Grand Junction Rockies. The Rockies then assigned him to the Albuquerque Isotopes.