DENVER (CBS4) — Matt Holliday is returning to the Colorado Rockies and is expected to play in Thursday’s home game against the San Diego Padres.

gettyimages 82011167 Matt Holliday Returns To Colorado Rockies

Matt Holliday at Coors Field on July 20, 2008 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Rockies Manager Bud Black confirmed the news on KOA radio Thursday morning. Black said will be in uniform and will start in left field.

Holliday, 38, first came to the Colorado Rockies in 1998 straight out of high school in Oklahoma. He spent the next five seasons with the Rockies — including the 2007 “Rocktober” postseason.

gettyimages 81836154 Matt Holliday Returns To Colorado Rockies

Matt Holliday at Coors Field on July 3, 2008 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Holliday went on to play for the Oakland Athletics, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees.

gettyimages 81021148 Matt Holliday Returns To Colorado Rockies

Matt Holliday at Coors Field on May 7, 2008 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

In July, the Rockies signed Holliday to a Minor League contract with the Grand Junction Rockies. The Rockies then assigned him to the Albuquerque Isotopes.

