JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS Local) – A viral video shows a shirtless man steering a motorcycle with his bare feet while traveling at full speed on I-95.

Yes, he’s not wearing a shirt or shoes and is kicked back on his bike on I-95 on Saturday in Jacksonville.

A passing motorist took video of the lounging rider as he passed her on the highway, even as her own car was going 60 mph. When the woman spotted the motorcyclist, she told her son to grab her phone and take video.

“I passed him and couldn’t believe it, so I slowed down and my son took a short video and a picture of him,” the driver said. “I slowed to about 50-60 mph [my son] took the video.”

“He looked completely stable on the bike – like he’d done it a million times – not a care in the world. He seemed very confident in his ability.”

One Facebook commenter said: “Cool that he can do that, but completely reckless and irresponsible.”

Another said: “I wonder how much that would cost him if he gets pulled over. He is putting more than his life in danger, so STUPID.”

