By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After staying in the 70s in Denver for five straight days, temperatures will climb at least 10 degrees on Thursday allowing for highs in the upper 80s. We’ll actually be a little above normal for a change.

Some of the warming on Thursday will come from gusty westerly winds. It won’t be terribly windy but there should be enough of a breeze for you to notice. Gusts will exceed 20 mph at times.

Denver and the entire Front Range should remain dry through at least Saturday while the mountains and foothills continue to experience a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. By Sunday we could see a few mountain storms move east into the Denver metro area.

There will also continue to be areas of smoke in the air through the weekend from wildfires burning across the west. The thickest smoke on Thrusday will likely come late in the day.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.