  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After staying in the 70s in Denver for five straight days, temperatures will climb at least 10 degrees on Thursday allowing for highs in the upper 80s. We’ll actually be a little above normal for a change.

Some of the warming on Thursday will come from gusty westerly winds. It won’t be terribly windy but there should be enough of a breeze for you to notice. Gusts will exceed 20 mph at times.

Denver and the entire Front Range should remain dry through at least Saturday while the mountains and foothills continue to experience a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. By Sunday we could see a few mountain storms move east into the Denver metro area.

There will also continue to be areas of smoke in the air through the weekend from wildfires burning across the west. The thickest smoke on Thrusday will likely come late in the day.

5day Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Summer Is Back!

drought monitor Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Summer Is Back!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s