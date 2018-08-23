DENVER (AP) — Gov. John Hickenlooper has pardoned 26 people who, after reviews, were determined to have rebuilt their lives after serving time for a variety of offenses.

Hickenlooper’s clemency decisions were announced Thursday.

His decisions affect individuals convicted of theft, harassment, menacing and non-violent drug offenses, among others. One theft conviction dates to 1974.

The convictions made it difficult years later for many to get jobs.

As with previous pardons, Hickenlooper’s review of each clemency petition involves input from crime victims, victim advocates, judges and prosecutors.

The governor has pardoned 66 individuals so far. He has said his administration plans to complete reviews of roughly 475 clemency petitions.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)