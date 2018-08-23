  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chevy Silverado, Denver Police, Electronic Immobilization Device, Ford F-150, Honda Accord, Honda Civic, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Local TV, Stolen Cars, Toyota Camry
(credit: CBS)

By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver police are trying to help prevent more vehicle thefts, among a group of most-stolen, with a high-tech device that essentially immobilizes the car, truck or SUV.

James Gabaldon is a construction worker. He really depends of his Chevy pickup.

dpd auto theft devices mha raw 01 concatenated 122431 frame 5110 Denver Police Try To Prevent More Vehicle Thefts With High Tech Device

(credit: CBS)

“It’s my livelihood so without it, I’m doomed,” he says.

dpd auto theft devices mha raw 01 concatenated 122431 frame 31902 Denver Police Try To Prevent More Vehicle Thefts With High Tech Device

James Gabaldon (credit: CBS)

That is why he’s extra careful when it comes to keeping it safe and secure, “I keep the windows up all the time, keep it locked. I park in an area where I can keep an eye on it.”

dpd auto theft devices mha raw 01 concatenated 122431 frame 84 Denver Police Try To Prevent More Vehicle Thefts With High Tech Device

(credit: CBS)

Even with all of that vigilance, James knows he could still be the victim of an auto theft. Last year, there were more than 15,000 cars stolen in the Denver metro area.

dpd auto theft devices mha raw 01 concatenated 122431 frame 6832 Denver Police Try To Prevent More Vehicle Thefts With High Tech Device

Denver Police Commander Mark Fleecs (credit: CBS)

Denver Police Commander Mark Fleecs says it’s especially bad on the west side. “Right here where we are standing which is Denver Police District Four in southwest Denver, we have an average of twenty two cars that are stolen every single week.”

dpd auto theft devices mha raw 01 concatenated 122431 frame 3845 Denver Police Try To Prevent More Vehicle Thefts With High Tech Device

(credit: CBS)

That’s why DPD is giving out 40 installed electronic immobilization devices to Denver residents who own one of the top 10 most stolen vehicles. They stop auto thieves by preventing the engine from starting unless the correct key is in the vehicle.

dpd auto theft devices mha raw 01 concatenated 122431 frame 654 Denver Police Try To Prevent More Vehicle Thefts With High Tech Device

(credit: CBS)

“Essentially those vehicles become un-steal-able,” said Fleecs.

dpd auto theft devices mha raw 01 concatenated 122431 frame 1044 Denver Police Try To Prevent More Vehicle Thefts With High Tech Device

(credit: CBS)

Eighty electronic immobilizers have been installed in vehicles as part of a test pilot program. Already the device has prevented a few auto thefts, which has led to very satisfied car owners.

dpd auto theft devices mha raw 01 concatenated 122431 frame 1644 Denver Police Try To Prevent More Vehicle Thefts With High Tech Device

(credit: CBS)

“They were extremely happy they had that device,” says Fleecs.

dpd auto theft devices mha raw 01 concatenated 122431 frame 4505 Denver Police Try To Prevent More Vehicle Thefts With High Tech Device

(credit: CBS)

James didn’t know about this program, but he likes it so much he is going to get one of the devices for his truck. He recommends everyone look into getting one for themselves.

dpd auto theft devices mha raw 01 concatenated 122431 frame 29506 Denver Police Try To Prevent More Vehicle Thefts With High Tech Device

(credit: CBS)

“I think that’s a preventative measure we can all take.”

The top ten cars stolen in the Denver metro area are the Honda Civic and Accord, Ford F-150 and F-250, Chevy Silverado, Dodge Ram, GMC Sierra, Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Toyota Camry.

smashed car window1 Denver Police Try To Prevent More Vehicle Thefts With High Tech Device

(credit: CBS)

If you have one of those cars and live in Denver contact DPD District 4 Community Resource Officer Rueban Garduño at rueban.garduno@denvergov.org or (720) 913-0276 to claim one of those 40 free installed anti-theft devices.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s