By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver police are trying to help prevent more vehicle thefts, among a group of most-stolen, with a high-tech device that essentially immobilizes the car, truck or SUV.

James Gabaldon is a construction worker. He really depends of his Chevy pickup.

“It’s my livelihood so without it, I’m doomed,” he says.

That is why he’s extra careful when it comes to keeping it safe and secure, “I keep the windows up all the time, keep it locked. I park in an area where I can keep an eye on it.”

Even with all of that vigilance, James knows he could still be the victim of an auto theft. Last year, there were more than 15,000 cars stolen in the Denver metro area.

Denver Police Commander Mark Fleecs says it’s especially bad on the west side. “Right here where we are standing which is Denver Police District Four in southwest Denver, we have an average of twenty two cars that are stolen every single week.”

That’s why DPD is giving out 40 installed electronic immobilization devices to Denver residents who own one of the top 10 most stolen vehicles. They stop auto thieves by preventing the engine from starting unless the correct key is in the vehicle.

“Essentially those vehicles become un-steal-able,” said Fleecs.

Eighty electronic immobilizers have been installed in vehicles as part of a test pilot program. Already the device has prevented a few auto thefts, which has led to very satisfied car owners.

“They were extremely happy they had that device,” says Fleecs.

James didn’t know about this program, but he likes it so much he is going to get one of the devices for his truck. He recommends everyone look into getting one for themselves.

“I think that’s a preventative measure we can all take.”

The top ten cars stolen in the Denver metro area are the Honda Civic and Accord, Ford F-150 and F-250, Chevy Silverado, Dodge Ram, GMC Sierra, Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Toyota Camry.

If you have one of those cars and live in Denver contact DPD District 4 Community Resource Officer Rueban Garduño at rueban.garduno@denvergov.org or (720) 913-0276 to claim one of those 40 free installed anti-theft devices.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.