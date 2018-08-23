DENVER (AP) — Ian Desmond hit a two-run, two-out homer in the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Thursday in the return of 38-year-old outfielder Matt Holliday.

Desmond lined an 88-mph splitter from reliever Kirby Yates (4-3) over the fence in left after Trevor Story singled earlier in the ninth and stole second. It was Desmond’s second career walk-off homer. His other was May 2, 2012, against Arizona.

Holliday was in Colorado’s starting lineup for the first time in a decade after having his contract selected from Triple-A Albuquerque. Wearing black spikes from 2007 — his new ones arrive Friday — Holliday finished 0 for 3. He had a long drive in the fifth and even went into a little hop, but the ball got held up by the wind.

The Rockies overcame a baserunning blunder early and a costly error late to take two of three games from the Padres and move within one game of first-place Arizona in the NL West.

Jose Pirela came through with a bases-loaded, one-out hit up the middle off reliever Bryan Shaw to give the Padres a 3-2 lead. It was just after Story misplayed a slow roller.

Chris Rusin (1-2) worked a scoreless ninth to pick up the win.

Kyle Freeland turned in a solid outing by allowing two runs over 6 1/3 innings in the no-decision.

On a blustery day, Joey Lucchesi kept the Rockies in check for six innings. The left-hander allowed two runs and struck out six. His only major mistake was allowing a solo homer to David Dahl.

Hunter Renfroe added a solo homer for the Padres.

Lucchesi worked his way out of a messy situation in the third courtesy of a mistake on the bases by the Rockies. With no outs and runners on first and third, Dahl broke for home on Freeland’s bunt, only to be thrown out. Charlie Blackmon then hit into a double play to end the threat.

It was an emotional day for Holliday, who returned to where his career began. The team played the song “Holiday Road” from “National Lampoon’s Vacation” before the game. He also received a standing ovation before his first at-bat — a groundout to second.

Holliday hasn’t played in the majors since last season with the New York Yankees. He suited up the first five seasons of his career for Colorado, hitting .290 as a rookie in 2004 and helping lead the Rockies to their only World Series appearance in 2007.

“I’m grateful to be back,” said Holliday, who hit .319 with 128 homers for Colorado from 2004-08.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: INF Christian Villanueva was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured right middle finger. INF Carlos Asuaje was recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

… INF Wil Myers wasn’t in the lineup after suffering a cut on his nose the day before when he was hit by a baseball while fielding during batting practice. He entered as a pinch-hitter in the seventh and drew a walk.

TWINS

Holliday and Nolan Arenado frequently text back and forth about hitting. Now, they’re just a few lockers away.

“He’s one of those guys who kind of reminds me of myself, who enjoys all aspects of the game,” Holliday said.

UP NEXT

Padres: Open a three-game series Friday in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. LHP Clayton Richard (7-10, 5.11 ERA) goes for the Padres and LHP Rich Hill (5-4, 3.73) for the Dodgers.

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (4-3, 4.47) takes the mound Friday when the Rockies start a three-game series versus St. Louis. The Cardinals will throw RHP Miles Mikolas (13-3, 2.80).

By PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer

