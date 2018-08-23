PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – King Bio is voluntarily recalling 32 children’s medicines for potential ‘microbial contamination.’

The company says, “A small percentage of our products produced between 08/01/2017 and 04/2018 have tested positive for microbial contamination. Out of an abundance of caution, we are recalling the products.”

Administration or use of drug products with microbial contamination, could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention, and could result in infections that could be life threatening to certain individuals. King Bio has not received reports of injury or illness to date.

Here are the products and lot numbers affected:

Description Packaging Intended use UDF_UPC LOT LOT LOT LOT LOT DK Attention

& Learning Enh. 2 oz. bottle A natural aid for: slow or difficult comprehension, overexcitement, writing wrong words or syllables, oversensitivity, forgetfulness, lack of assertiveness, shyness, apprehension. 357955501527 /050216G /070816C /092617F Chicken Pox Symptom Relief 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of multiple symptoms including intense itching from skin rash and vesicles (blisters), headache, fever, swollen glands, cough, sore throat, tummy ache, irritability, restlessness, fatigue, and loss of appetite. 357955602521 /021216K /062716D Children’s Appetite & Weight 2 oz. bottle For relief of hunger – appetite suppression to control that empty feeling in the stomach otherwise relieved by eating. For weight control – maximizes the metabolism to eliminate cravings and metabolic tendencies to gain weight. It promotes healthy weight loss and supported the emotional balance and motivation necessary to reach and maintain a healthy weight. 357955551720 /080916M /091316D /050516E /072516E Children’s Appetite Enhance 2 oz. bottle a natural aid for: loss of appetite, no desire to eat, aversion to food, and inability to bear the sight or smell of food. 357955531821 /020117F /060216E /080916B /092415F Children’s Cough Relief 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of cough symptoms: dry or hoarse cough, hacking, barking, tickling or spasmodic cough, croupy cough and throat irritation, and excess mucus. 357955514527 /021216J /030916T /092815E Children’s Fever Reliever 2 oz. bottle For symptomatic relief of: fever, sweats, chills, aches. 357955515920 /021216H /052616H /102815C /120816A Children’s Growth & Development 2 oz. bottle A natural aid for: impaired growth, weak muscular growth, loss of appetite, poor mineral absorption, nervousness, lack of focus, mental weakness, loss of confidence. 357955514220 /050516E /072516E DK Newborn Tonic 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of symptoms: skin rashes, discoloration, minor skin problems, pimples, restlessness. If symptoms persist for more than 7 days, consult your physician. 357955511427 /063016K /112315F DK Nosebleed Relief 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of: nosebleeds commonly associated with irritations or strains, colds, coughing, sneezing or menses. Also for nighttime nosebleeds. 357955514022 /050516H /080916J TonsilPlex 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of: sore throat, inflammation, swollen glands, difficulty swallowing, associated fever, redness and burning, sensation of a lump in the throat, congestion, and mucus. 357955501725 /041416K /061616D Children’s Ear Relief Formula 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of symptoms: clogged sensation, noises in ear, accumulation of ear wax. 357955531524 /072516G /112315B /050216P DK Teething 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of symptoms: teething pain, irritated gums, delayed teething, fever-like disturbances, restlessness, heavy salivation and drooling, irritability, desire to be held constantly. 357955501824 /020717B /110716C /080317D /111617E /020118F DK Colic Relief 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of: abdominal discomfort, pressure, and distention, spitting up, gas and bloating, cramping, pain, irritability, desire to be held constantly, weak digestion, restless sleep. 357955515821 /092017A /020118H Tummy Aches 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of symptoms: upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, aversion to food, stomach cramps, hollow, empty, or sinking feeling, pale or flushed skin, headaches. 357955514626 /050516D /072216Q /021918B Kids Multi- Strain Flu Relief 2 oz. bottle Temporarily relieves flu-like symptoms: fever, body aches, chills, night sweats, irritability, restlessness, flushed face, burning in eyes, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, sneezing, nasal congestion, sore throat, swollen tonsils, cough, and fatigue. 357955042228 /071316A /071316A /111015B /112015A Kids Stress & Anxiety 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of symptoms: minor anxiety, fear, irritability, nervousness, minor mood swings, restlessness, stage fright, nervous stomach, oversensitivity. 357955042327 /070516E /081016G Kids Sleep Aid 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of symptoms due to occasional sleeplessness: restlessness, nervousness, exhaustion, excitability, inability to fall or stay asleep, worry. 357955042426 /063016D /081016F Kids Bed Wetting (NP) 2 oz. bottle For relief of involuntary urination during sleep, urinary disturbances, and restless sleep. 357955501220 /111717C /101615B Kids Candida 4 oz 4 oz. bottle For symptomatic relief of Candida yeast overgrowth: thrush, cradle cap, pimples, tummy aches, constipation, craves sweets and odd foods, lethargy, lack of assertiveness, forgetfulness, spacey, poor concentration, irritable, moody, weak muscles, itchy skin and head, overexcitement and fearfulness. 357955332244 /011416G /011917R /081016E /092815AA /041518H Kids Attention & Learning (SCRX) 2 oz. bottle A natural aid for: slow or difficult comprehension, overexcitement, writing wrong words or syllables, oversensitivity, forgetfulness, lack of assertiveness, shyness, apprehension. 357955001522 /121617A /032316C /091216A Bed Wetting Prevention (SCRX) 2 oz. bottle For relief of involuntary urination during sleep, urinary disturbances, and restless sleep. 357955001225 /102216B Chicken Pox Symptom Relief (SCRX) 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of multiple symptoms including intense

itching from skin rash and vesicles (blisters), headache, fever, swollen glands, cough, sore throat, tummy ache, irritability, restlessness, fatigue, and loss of appetite. 357955782520 /042616D Childrens Cough (SCRX) 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of cough symptoms: dry or hoarse cough, hacking, barking, tickling or spasmodic cough, croupy cough and throat irritation, and excess mucus. 357955014522 /091015B /120616B Children’s Ear Formula (SCRX) 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of symptoms: clogged sensation, noises in ear, accumulation of ear wax. 357955075721 /032316B Children’s Fever Reliever (SCRX) 2 oz. bottle For fast relief of fever, sweats, chills, shakes, aches, vomiting, rheumatic pains, muscular soreness, nausea, faintness, lethargy, fears, irritability, and oversensitivity. 357955015925 /082516A /102015F Children’s Growth

& Development (SCRX) 2 oz. bottle To maximize children’ s growth potential and enhance development. Stimulates the body’s ability to digest‚ absorb and use food for maximum growth and development 357955014225 /020917A /062716E Colic Relief (SCRX) 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of: abdominal discomfort, pressure, and distention, spitting up, gas and bloating, cramping, pain, irritability, desire to be held constantly, weak digestion, restless sleep. 357955015826 /111717E Newborn Tonic (SCRX) 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of symptoms: skin rashes, discoloration, minor skin problems, pimples, restlessness. If symptoms persist for more than 7 days, consult your physician. 357955011422 /110915H Teething (SCRX) 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of symptoms: teething pain, irritated gums, delayed teething, fever- like disturbances, restlessness, heavy salivation and drooling, irritability, desire to be held constantly. 357955501824 /032216C Tummy Aches (SCRX) 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of symptoms: upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, aversion to food, stomach cramps, hollow, empty, or sinking feeling, pale or flushed skin, headaches. 357955014621 /022316F Children’s Appetite

& Weight (SCRX) 2 oz. bottle temporarily brings relief to symptoms of contributing to:

excessive appetite; constitutional tendency to gain fat; cravings for sweats and starches; water retention; overeating; ravenous hunger; excess weight; abdominal fat. 357955251729 /102016J Children’s Appetite Enhancer (SCRX) 2 oz. bottle For natural relief of loss of appetite, no desire to eat, aversion to food, and inability to bear the sight or smell of food. Helps to naturally revitalize after gradual loss of weight from impaired nutrition. 357955031826 /022316G

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact King Bio by 866-298-2740 or e-mail recall@kingbio.com. King Bio also suggests contacting your physician or healthcare provider if you have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.