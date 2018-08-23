AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora ate a lot of habañero peppers and donuts in order to help raise money for a teenager battling cancer. On Thursday, they delivered a check for $12,600 to the hospital.

The Ring of Fire Challenge started earlier this year as a way to raise awareness for Tayler Ellison, 13, and her fight against bone cancer. Ellison is the daughter of an Aurora police officer.

The money was raised by the Motorcycle Depot, Aurora Police Department and other community members.

Participants are asked to either eat a habañero pepper or try to finish three donuts in a one minute. The challenge has primarily involved members of law enforcement or public safety.

