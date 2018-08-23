  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora Police Department, Cancer, Habanero Pepper, Local TV, Ring of Fire Challenge, Tayler Ellison

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora ate a lot of habañero peppers and donuts in order to help raise money for a teenager battling cancer. On Thursday, they delivered a check for $12,600 to the hospital.

pepper challenge assembly 5pkg transfer frame 1001 Police Eat A Lot Of Peppers, Donuts To Help Teen Battling Cancer

Tayler Ellison (credit: CBS)

The Ring of Fire Challenge started earlier this year as a way to raise awareness for Tayler Ellison, 13, and her fight against bone cancer. Ellison is the daughter of an Aurora police officer.

ring of fire 5pkg frame 1022 Police Eat A Lot Of Peppers, Donuts To Help Teen Battling Cancer

(credit: Aurora Police Dept.)

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

The money was raised by the Motorcycle Depot, Aurora Police Department and other community members.

tayler ellison check Police Eat A Lot Of Peppers, Donuts To Help Teen Battling Cancer

(credit: Aurora Police)

Participants are asked to either eat a habañero pepper or try to finish three donuts in a one minute. The challenge has primarily involved members of law enforcement or public safety.

LINKS: Ring Of Fire Challenge Facebook Page | Tayler Ellison Fundraising Page

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s