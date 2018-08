DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado just got cuter. A Golden Retriever puppy is training to be an avalanche rescue dog at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

“Meet Tikka, the newest addition to the A-Basin team!” resort officials wrote on Facebook Wednesday morning.

A-Basin shared a video showing Tikka exploring her “new office.”

“You’ll see her on the mountain this winter with her handler, Erich,” A-Basin officials wrote. “Welcome to the family, Tikka!”