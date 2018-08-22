By Britt Moreno

DENVER (CBS4)– One addiction recovery center in Denver is moving beyond the addiction to address other lifestyle changes, designed to help deal with any challenges that may come.

“I should be dead a thousand times over, but somebody has other plans for me” Ross Raleigh says with a renewed hope in his eyes.

He is thinking clearly. Now six months sober. He shares his story wanting to inspire others, so he sits down with CBS4’s Britt Moreno in his new home Step Denver located off Larimer Street in downtown Denver.

Raleigh started smoking marijuana and trying opioids when he was just nine years old. From there his cravings strengthened and soon he was addicted to heroin, but says he would use any drug to get that high he so desperately wanted. He describes the way in which he sought drugs as “animalistic.”

He tells Moreno he “stopped at nothing to get them.” And did things he “never thought he was capable of doing.” He lost touch with his family and became homeless. Raleigh admits rock bottom means nothing to an addict.

“You will hit the bottom and continue to sink to the next level” he says.

He admits he has tried to get clean before, but this time it is different, “I’ve learned how to be accountable for my actions.”

The steps to recovery are scrawled on the walls of one of the rooms inside Step. Raleigh is able to stay off the streets and live here if he holds down a full time job. He also has to attend support groups and remain sober. In turn, he gets access to a big kitchen with individualized refrigerators and pantries as well as a bedroom and a place to relax and watch TV.

Part of the men’s recovery includes them helping other addicts. In many instances, staff members and volunteers are former addicts.

“This is near and dear to my heart because I have lived the life and the experiences that these gentlemen are going through,” says executive director Paul Scudo.

He says he can relate to the shame of addiction, because he lost his home, family and job while addicted to drugs and alcohol.

He says staff continues to check on graduates of the program for up to a year after they leave Step. That support continues to encourage them to remain sober and employed. It also proves the Step recovery program works as the majority of men are in fact sober after getting out of the program. Step is now celebrating its 35th year in the Denver community.

During the 6 to 12 month program at Step Denver the men learn how to patch up relationships with family members, repair financial strains and teaches them responsibility.

Scudo says guys like Raleigh learn “there is hope and I can rebuild my life again.”

Raleigh says he is at Step to “save his life.”

LINK: Step Denver

