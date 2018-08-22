Filed Under:Colorado Springs, House Fire, Lightning, Local TV, Peregrine Neighborhood
(credit: CBS)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Lightning is blamed for starting a house fire in Colorado Springs Tuesday night.

The fire burned for hours at the home in the Peregrine neighborhood. Now there’s a big hole in the house.

lightning strike fire 5vo frame 300 Lightning Strike Blamed For Starting House Fire

(credit: CBS)

The couple who lives in the house escaped the flames unharmed.

lightning strike fire 5vo frame 0 Lightning Strike Blamed For Starting House Fire

(credit: CBS)

Neighbors say they saw a lightning strike right before the fire started.

lightning strike fire 5vo frame 240 Lightning Strike Blamed For Starting House Fire

(credit: CBS)

“We started hearing sirens. We looked out our back window and saw smoke coming off the top of the house and all the sudden flames started coming off the roof and the whole top of the house kind of collapsed and really fast!” said neighbor Katelyn Pearn.

lightning strike fire 5vo frame 570 Lightning Strike Blamed For Starting House Fire

(credit: CBS)

Firefighters say the steep terrain of the home made it tough to get to the fire with hoses.

lightning strike fire 5vo frame 870 Lightning Strike Blamed For Starting House Fire

(credit: CBS)

