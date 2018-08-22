COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Lightning is blamed for starting a house fire in Colorado Springs Tuesday night.

The fire burned for hours at the home in the Peregrine neighborhood. Now there’s a big hole in the house.

The couple who lives in the house escaped the flames unharmed.

Neighbors say they saw a lightning strike right before the fire started.

“We started hearing sirens. We looked out our back window and saw smoke coming off the top of the house and all the sudden flames started coming off the roof and the whole top of the house kind of collapsed and really fast!” said neighbor Katelyn Pearn.

Firefighters say the steep terrain of the home made it tough to get to the fire with hoses.