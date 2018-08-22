  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – For the fifth day in a row, temperatures will stay far below normal on Wednesday. Monsoon moisture steaming into the state will also work to keep us under overcast skies for most of the day while smoke from wildfires across the west works to keep skies hazy and the air unhealthy.

All of that being said, the chance for rain on Wednesday is generally lower compared to Tuesday. Most of the shower and thunderstorm activity in the afternoon and evening will be concentrated on the Palmer Divide in Douglas, Elbert, and El Paso Counties as well as in the foothills and mountains.

23 Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Staying Cloudy, Cool, And Smoky
Meanwhile the southeast quadrant of Colorado has a marginal threat for severe weather including large hail and damaging wind. Farther north we are not expecting severe weather in the Denver area.

17 Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Staying Cloudy, Cool, And Smoky
Looking ahead to Thursday, summer-like weather finally returns with mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and much warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees from Thursday through the weekend which is much closer to normal for late August.

5day Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Staying Cloudy, Cool, And Smoky

drought monitor Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Staying Cloudy, Cool, And Smoky

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

