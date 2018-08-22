DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a homicide on Wednesday afternoon in the 10070 block of Dartmouth.

Police say the adult male was found dead inside an apartment at the complex.

Copter4 flew over the complex where a crime scene van was parked outside and crime scene tape cordoned off the area near the stairs.

Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide but say there is no threat to the community.

The deceased has not been identified. Police have not released any suspect information.