Filed Under:Dartmouth Avenue, Denver Police, Homicide, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a homicide on Wednesday afternoon in the 10070 block of Dartmouth.

Police say the adult male was found dead inside an apartment at the complex.

homicide Man Found Dead Inside Apartment

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the complex where a crime scene van was parked outside and crime scene tape cordoned off the area near the stairs.

homicide 1 Man Found Dead Inside Apartment

(credit: CBS)

Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide but say there is no threat to the community.

homicide 2 Man Found Dead Inside Apartment

(credit: CBS)

The deceased has not been identified. Police have not released any suspect information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s