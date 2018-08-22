JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office needs help tracking down the driver of a pickup truck that rammed two patrol cars on Monday.

The truck seen in this body cam video intentionally struck two patrol cars during an incident Monday on Lookout Mountain. Thankfully our deputies were not injured. If you have seen this truck or have any info on the incident, please call 303-271-5612. More details on Facebook pic.twitter.com/kLEVLaUn3X — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 22, 2018

The sheriff’s office said a deputy responded to the 1200 block of Lookout Mountain Road at 9 a.m. after a report of a man driving a red pickup truck and shooting a handgun between Buffalo Bill’s Grave and Windy Saddle. A homeowner reported bullets ricocheting off his home.

The deputy spotted a red pickup parked off Lookout Mountain Road before Windy Saddle.

“As he pulled in front of the truck the driver accelerated and rammed the driver’s front fender of his patrol car,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Thankfully the deputy was uninjured.”