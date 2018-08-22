JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office needs help tracking down the driver of a pickup truck that rammed two patrol cars on Monday.
The sheriff’s office said a deputy responded to the 1200 block of Lookout Mountain Road at 9 a.m. after a report of a man driving a red pickup truck and shooting a handgun between Buffalo Bill’s Grave and Windy Saddle. A homeowner reported bullets ricocheting off his home.
The deputy spotted a red pickup parked off Lookout Mountain Road before Windy Saddle.
“As he pulled in front of the truck the driver accelerated and rammed the driver’s front fender of his patrol car,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Thankfully the deputy was uninjured.”
The deputy was able to get a look at the driver and said there were also two females in the truck.
The driver then sped east down the mountain and sideswiped another deputy’s patrol car — just as the deputy jumped inside — knocking off the pickup truck’s driver side mirror.
“Again, thankfully this deputy also was not injured,” the sheriff’s office stated.
Additional responding deputies rushed to get other drivers off the road.
In the body cam video you can hear another deputy began warning people parked on the side of the road about the truck headed their way.
“I got a guy ramming vehicles,” the deputy can be heard saying, “Do me a favor, get over there farther. Get out of the way.”
You can see the deputy draw his gun and take cover behind a gold SUV as the truck speeds past.
“At the bottom of the mountain, the suspect maneuvered past more patrol cars in a very reckless manner before deputies called off the pursuit out of safety concerns,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.
The driver is described as a white/Hispanic man with black hair, a slender face with a mustache and approximately 18 to 23 years old.
The front passenger is described as a white/Hispanic female with long black hair and approximately 16 to 20 years old.
The rear passenger is described as a white female approximately 15 to 20 years old.
“Please share this video to help us identify the individuals involved,” the sheriff’s office asked.
If you have any information about this incident or these individuals or if you see this truck, please call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (303) 271-5612 or at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867); reference case number 18-20319.