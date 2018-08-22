  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver, Old Spaghetti Factory

DENVER (CBS4) — The Old Spaghetti Factory in lower downtown Denver is closing after 45 years in that location.

The restaurant is located in the historic Denver City Cable Rail Way Company building at 1215 18th Street.

Company officials told CBS4 their lease is expiring and they could not come to terms on an extension.

“In our 45 years in Denver, the area has changed and evolved quite a bit. As much as we’d like to stay, it wasn’t meant to be,” said Ryan Durrett, the director of marketing.

“We’re aggressively looking for another location in Denver and the State of Colorado in general,” Durrett said. “We believe strongly in the Denver market and Colorado as a whole.”

Employees will serve up the restaurant’s last meals on Sept. 16.

The Old Spaghetti Factory in Westminster will remain open. It’s located at 9145 Sheridan Boulevard.

Guss and Sally Dussin opened the first Old Spaghetti Factory restaurant in Portland, Oregon on Jan. 10, 1969.

