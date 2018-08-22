Filed Under:Children's Hospital, Hospital Gowns, Local TV, Niagara Bottling, Niagara Cares, Starlight Children's Foundation
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Young patients at Children’s Hospital are enjoying some new outfits. These “starlight gowns” are meant to brighten up the kids’ day and take their mind off of treatment for a while.

On Wednesday, volunteers delivered 250 of the gowns to the hospital.

“It’s good to see the kids get something a little nicer than the usual blue in/outpatient gowns. Kind of cheer up their day hopefully,” said Anouk Guilmineau, who designed the gowns.

The winning design of the gowns was chosen from more than 16,000 designs which were entered in a contest. It features the word “Strong” in the center of a yellow heart with rainbows.

The Starlight Children’s Foundation and Niagara Bottling teamed up to make and distribute the gowns.

