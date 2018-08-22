COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4/AP) — A Colorado Springs police officer who was shot in the head during a confrontation with an armed suspect has been moved out of the intensive care unit.

Police Lt. Howard Black says Cem Duzel was moved out of intensive care on Monday, but remains in serious condition at a Colorado Springs hospital.

“The support and love this department and community has shown to Cem and his family is nothing short of incredible! His family is overwhelmed by the hundreds of cards and beautiful gifts Cem has received,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

If you would like to send a card or gift to Duzel and his family, you may drop it off at the Police Operations Center in downtown Colorado Springs or mail it to 705 S. Nevada Ave, CO 80903, addressed to the attention of Lieutenant Howard Black.

Duzel was shot on Aug. 2 after responding to a report of shots being fired.

The suspected shooter, 31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, is charged with attempted first-degree murder. He remains jailed with his bail set at $1 million.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)