BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – When it comes to dining out, people in Breckenridge apparently do it more than anywhere else in the country.

24/7 Wall Street, an analysis website, compared the population with the number of restaurants in 917 cities.

It found Breckenridge has 410 restaurants per capita and some of the highest restaurant sales.

Steamboat Springs ranked 6th on the list; Edwards came in at 9th; Glenwood Springs was 12th.

LINK: 24/7 Wall Street Survey