  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Glenn Gregory, Golden, Peter Weir
Glenn Gregory (credit: Jefferson County)

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado attorney has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to taking more than $1.4 million from his step-grandmother’s trust fund.

District Attorney Peter Weir’s office says Glenn Gregory was a trustee of the account, which was created by his grandfather to provide for Gregory’s step-grandmother.

Prosecutors say Gregory transferred money to his personal bank accounts and accounts for his Lakewood law firm between 2008 and 2016.

They say Gregory used the money for vacations, gambling and phone and internet sex services.

Gregory pleaded guilty to one count of theft in July. He was separately convicted of stealing $1.3 million from another trust fund intended for the woman and received an eight-year sentence.

The sentences will be served consecutively.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s