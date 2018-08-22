  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (AP/CBS4) Chris Watts, the sole suspect arrested in the murder of his pregnant wife and two young daughters, before dumping their bodies at an oil work site, taped a video presentation six years ago about saving or abandoning relationships.

A YouTube video posted in April 2012 shows Christopher Watts giving a PowerPoint presentation that he titled “Communication Speech, Relationship Deterioration and Repair.”

chris watts copy Chris Watts Made Video On Saving Relationships Before Family Murder Accusations

Chris Watts (credit: YouTube)

Watts opens the presentation by saying it is for a course he was taking.

Then he speaks of infidelity possibly with someone at work as one reason relationships fail.

christopher watts in court kusa vai city pool link frame 45733 Chris Watts Made Video On Saving Relationships Before Family Murder Accusations

Christopher Watts (credit: CBS)

Police in suburban Denver say Watts was having an affair with a co-worker before he was arrested last week in the slayings of his wife, Shanann Watts, and their two children, ages 3 and 4.

watts1 Chris Watts Made Video On Saving Relationships Before Family Murder Accusations

(credit: CBS)

He has not entered a plea to murder and other felony charges.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

