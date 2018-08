CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cherry Hills Village Police Department thanks the community for its support for one of its own. Officer Cory Sack was shot in the line of duty on Tuesday morning.

Sack was responding to a robbery when the suspects shot him in the leg and ankle. Police are still searching for four suspects.

The department says the officer is on his way to recovery. On Wednesday, they also thanked the staff at Swedish Medical Center.

LINK: Officer Cory Sack GoFundMe Page