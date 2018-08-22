By Kelly Werthmann

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Riding a bike hasn’t always been easy for Anne Peters.

“I’m just not as strong as if I had two normal legs,” she said.

More than 40 years after a motorcycle accident which nearly amputated her leg, Anne has found new strength and freedom behind the handles of an e-bike.

“I have a minor handicap, but this has enabled me to be out and about more,” she said showing CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann her bike. “I can ride longer and a little more comfortably than if I didn’t have the assist from my Class 1 e-bike.”

It’s how Anne got to a Boulder County Commissioners meeting Wednesday afternoon about allowing e-bikes like hers on regional trails.

“We all deserve equal access to open space as equal taxpayers,” Anne said to commissioners.

Boulder County’s Parks & Open Space is recommending a pilot program to allow Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes on more than a dozen popular trails. Neighboring counties – Jefferson and Larimer – already permit such bikes on many of their trails, yet not everyone in Boulder is keen on the idea.

“Boulder County is better than to accept this type of nonsense,” one opponent said during the meeting.

Many against the pilot program argue e-bikes are a safety hazard. While they agree the bikes are a great way to get around the city, they don’t believe they belong on open space pathways.

“They’re heavier than bikes. They accelerate faster than bikes do,” another opponent stated. “I think the county should prohibit e-bikes.”

Colorado state law recently reversed a ban on e-bikes on pedestrian pathways or where traditional bikes are allowed. The law also says, though, that local authorities may prohibit the use of e-bikes.

“E-bikes are getting an unfair reputation if they’re going to be banned from trails,” Anne said. “It’s a form of prejudice. Particularly it’s poignant because people who use e-bikes are older or have knee injuries or they just aren’t as strong as your average Boulder triathlete. There’s discrimination against that class of people.”

Anne did acknowledge that there is a law allowing persons with mobility issues to use motorized vehicles, such as motorized wheel chairs and e-bikes, on trails. However, she believes the handicap exemption is not fair to other riders.

“Personally, I feel that’s not fair because maybe somebody got an e-bike because they had knee surgery and they’re not really handicapped. They just prefer to use an e-bike,” she said.

Anne also said e-bikes aren’t much different than traditional bikes, if ridden responsibly. That’s why she would like to see the county approve the pilot program and instead focus on how to make trails safe for everyone, no matter how they enjoy them.

“There will be hover platforms before you know it!” she said smiling. “It’s just like 100 years ago when cars were starting to come on the scene and people realized they weren’t safe, so traffic laws were invented and enforced. Trails now need the same thing.”

Boulder County Commissioners said they want to be “very thoughtful” in the next steps of reviewing this pilot program. Parks & Open Space staff are scheduled to provide another presentation next month, before any decision is made.

LINK: Boulder County E-Bikes On Open Space

Kelly Werthmann joined the CBS4 team as the morning reporter in 2012. After serving as weekend morning anchor, Kelly is now Covering Colorado First for CBS4 News at 10. Connect with Kelly on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @KellyCBS4.