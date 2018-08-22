  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Rockies are still working on this season but are already planning on next season!

The 2019 Colorado Rockies schedule was released on Wednesday morning which shows the team opening in Miami and Tampa with the Home Opener on April 5, 2019 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

coors field rain 2 dago 2019 Colorado Rockies Schedule Released

Rain near Coors Field in downtown Denver (credit: CBS)

The schedule also include home games at Coors Field on Mother’s Day (May 12 vs. San Diego), Memorial Day (May 27 vs. Arizona) and Father’s Day (June 16 vs. San Diego).

LINK: Colorado Rockies 2019 Schedule

The annual fireworks shows, a big crowd favorite, are scheduled for Tuesday, July 2 and Wed. July 3, 2019 after games against Houston, as well as Sept. 27 following the game against Milwaukee.

gettyimages 942734350 2019 Colorado Rockies Schedule Released

Fans enter the stadium before the Colorado Rockies home opener against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field on April 6, 2018. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Additional Information from the Colorado Rockies:

The Rockies’ Interleague schedule has them playing all five American League East teams for the first time since 2016, along with the American League West’s Houston Astros. Colorado will host Baltimore (May 24-26), Toronto (May 31-June 2), Houston (July 2-3) and Boston (Aug. 27-28). This will be the second time that the Orioles have visited Coors Field, the first time since 2004, and the first time that the Red Sox have traveled to Denver since 2013.

Within the National League West Division, Colorado will host 10 games against Arizona, Los Angeles and San Diego and nine games against San Francisco. The Rockies conclude their 2019 regular season at home with a three-game weekend series vs. Milwaukee, Sept. 27-29.

rockies scoreboard 1 via rockies 2019 Colorado Rockies Schedule Released

New scoreboard at Coors Field. (credit: Colorado Rockies)

A printable version of the Rockies’ 2019 schedule, with home game times, accompanies this release. All game dates and times are subject to change. Next month, on Friday, Sept. 28 vs. Washington, all fans will receive a 2019 Colorado Rockies Magnet Schedule (with home game times) at the Coors Field gates prior to the game.

