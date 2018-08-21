  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Spencer

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial on Monday.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Rockies finished off a four-game sweep of the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, their first ever four-game sweep in Atlanta.

gettyimages 1018447518 Trevor Story: Confidence The Key To Rockies Success Right Now

Trevor Story hits a single against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on Aug. 17. (credit: Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

“We knew it was a big series for us,” said Trevor Story. “We didn’t really put too much pressure on ourselves, we feel like we’re a very confident team, so we just went out there and played ball and I feel like that’s when we’re at our best.”

gettyimages 1011601768 Trevor Story: Confidence The Key To Rockies Success Right Now

Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers is forced out at second base as Trevor Story turns a double play during the tenth inning of a game at Miller Park on Aug. 5. (credit: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Rockies just finished a stretch of 46 consecutive games against teams that with a .500 winning percentage or better. It tied for the longest stretch of consecutive games against winning teams. The Rockies went 30-16 during that stretch.

“It point to the kind of team we are and that we are believe we are. I think we’re proving it to ourselves and to some other people as well. That’s a long, tough stretch right there. Playing good teams like that night in and night out is tough to do, but we played pretty well.”

Story has been one of the hottest hitters in the majors since June 28 and is hitting .350 since that day.

“I don’t think there’s one thing I can point to. Just sticking with the process, and I know that sounds cliche, but that really is truly what it is for me.”

gettyimages 999736902 Trevor Story: Confidence The Key To Rockies Success Right Now

Trevor Story is doused with ice water by Ian Desmond as he gives a TV interview after hitting a ninth-inning, walk-off home run for a 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners at Coors Field on July 15. (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Rockies will begin a six-game home stand on Tuesday with three games against the San Diego Padres followed by three games against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

