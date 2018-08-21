LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – An 8-year-old Jack Russell Terrier found herself in some trouble underneath a home in Littleton. Firefighters say she can be heard barking for help on Tuesday.

Littleton Fire, @SouthMetroPIO, @FranktownFire , Centennial Animal Services all trying to help “Luna”, an 8 year old Jack Russell Terrier. She has been stuck under her deck for over a day. After multiple attempts, Rescue 34 has been brought in with the big tools. pic.twitter.com/CgLWioCkej — Littleton Fire (@Littleton_Fire) August 21, 2018

Littleton firefighters say Luna has been stuck under the foundation of the house on Harrison Road in Centennial since 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Rescue underway for 8yo Luna a jack Russell Terrier believed to be trapped under family home. @Littleton_Fire @SouthMetroPIO @FranktownFire pic.twitter.com/huEjAzClE9 — Karen Morfitt (@KarenMorfitt) August 21, 2018

Firefighters from other agencies are trying to help free her. As of this writing, crews are still working on the rescue.

It’s not clear how she got stuck under the home.