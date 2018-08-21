Comments
(credit: CBS)
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – An 8-year-old Jack Russell Terrier found herself in some trouble underneath a home in Littleton. Firefighters say she can be heard barking for help on Tuesday.
Littleton firefighters say Luna has been stuck under the foundation of the house on Harrison Road in Centennial since 7:30 a.m. Monday.
Firefighters from other agencies are trying to help free her. As of this writing, crews are still working on the rescue.
It’s not clear how she got stuck under the home.