CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– A man awaiting trial for a 19-year-old cold case murder has died in custody.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Robert Lee Williams, 70, in August 2017. His arrest came after information released following a CBS4 Investigation.

Williams was being held without bond on a murder charge, suspected of killing Arapahoe County prosecutor Rebecca Bartee in June 1999.

Bartee, 41, was found dead in her bathtub after she failed to show up for work. It appeared someone had staged the scene to make it appear that Bartee had killed herself.

Williams and Bartee lived in the same apartment building at the time of her murder. Williams was still living there when he was arrested last year.