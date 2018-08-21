  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arapahoe County, Centennial, Copper Terrace Apartments, Dave Walcher, Local TV, Rebecca Bartee, Robert Lee Williams, South Dayton Street
Robert Lee Williams (credit: Arapahoe County)

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– A man awaiting trial for a 19-year-old cold case murder has died in custody.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Robert Lee Williams, 70, in August 2017. His arrest came after information released following a CBS4 Investigation.

williams robert Man Awaiting Trail For Cold Case Murder Dies In Custody

Robert Lee Williams (credit: Arapahoe County)

Williams was being held without bond on a murder charge, suspected of killing Arapahoe County prosecutor Rebecca Bartee in June 1999.

Bartee, 41, was found dead in her bathtub after she failed to show up for work. It appeared someone had staged the scene to make it appear that Bartee had killed herself.

Williams and Bartee lived in the same apartment building at the time of her murder. Williams was still living there when he was arrested last year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s