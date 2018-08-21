CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The top five-mile section of Mount Evans Highway will be closed after Labor Day weekend.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says that Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest of the year for the highway and motorists should expect heavy traffic.

The road to Mount Evans, one of Colorado’s 14ers, is very popular with summer recreation activities like hiking and camping.

The road at Summit Lake will close on Tuesday, Sept. 4. The road from Echo Lake to Summit Lake will remain open until Monday, Oct. 8, depending on weather.

Highway 5 is scheduled to reopen for the summer season the Friday before Memorial Day, weather permitting.