  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CDOT, Highway 5, Local TV, Mount Evans, Mount Evans Highway, Mount Evans Road
Mount Evans Highway (credit: CBS)

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The top five-mile section of Mount Evans Highway will be closed after Labor Day weekend.

mt evans 2 Portion Of Mount Evans Highway To Close After Labor Day

(credit: CDOT)

The Colorado Department of Transportation says that Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest of the year for the highway and motorists should expect heavy traffic.

The road to Mount Evans, one of Colorado’s 14ers, is very popular with summer recreation activities like hiking and camping.

mt evans 3 Portion Of Mount Evans Highway To Close After Labor Day

(credit: CDOT)

The road at Summit Lake will close on Tuesday, Sept. 4. The road from Echo Lake to Summit Lake will remain open until Monday, Oct. 8, depending on weather.

mt evans Portion Of Mount Evans Highway To Close After Labor Day

(credit: CDOT)

Highway 5 is scheduled to reopen for the summer season the Friday before Memorial Day, weather permitting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s