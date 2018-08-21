DENVER (CBS4)– The historic Molly Brown House Museum is ready for visitors after more than $1 million in renovations.

The money was used to build a new basement exhibit space and make the museum wheelchair accessible for visitors.

Crews also repaired the stained glass windows, floors and made the outside trim on the house more historically accurate.

“For the last 40 years or so, it was a terracotta-salmon color that matched the trim stone, but through paint analysis, we did some investigation work and found that the original historic color to the home is this dark, blackish-green color,” said Molly Brown House Museum Director Andrea Malcomb.

This is the first major restoration for the museum in more than 40 years.