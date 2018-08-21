Filed Under:Local TV, Molly Brown, Molly Brown House Museum
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– The historic Molly Brown House Museum is ready for visitors after more than $1 million in renovations.

The money was used to build a new basement exhibit space and make the museum wheelchair accessible for visitors.

co molly brown house 6vo frame 60 Molly Brown House Museum Ready For Visitors After $1 Million Renovation

(credit: CBS)

Crews also repaired the stained glass windows, floors and made the outside trim on the house more historically accurate.

co molly brown house 6vo frame 330 Molly Brown House Museum Ready For Visitors After $1 Million Renovation

(credit: CBS)

“For the last 40 years or so, it was a terracotta-salmon color that matched the trim stone, but through paint analysis, we did some investigation work and found that the original historic color to the home is this dark, blackish-green color,” said Molly Brown House Museum Director Andrea Malcomb.

co molly brown house 6vo frame 420 Molly Brown House Museum Ready For Visitors After $1 Million Renovation

(credit: CBS)

This is the first major restoration for the museum in more than 40 years.

molly brown house 6sotvo frame 568 Molly Brown House Museum Ready For Visitors After $1 Million Renovation

(credit: CBS)

