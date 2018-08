Case Keenum poses for a picture during Salute to Service. (credit: Denver Broncos)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Denver Broncos helped host the USAA’s Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp on Tuesday at the teams headquarters.

Very honored to meet Chief Master Sgt. Dan Tester and his team at UCHealth Training Center. Thank you for your service! @TheREALrodSmith @Broncos pic.twitter.com/QXpgY0WfCm — Ed McCaffrey (@87ed) August 21, 2018

More than 50 active duty military members based in Colorado watched the Broncos practice while Broncos alumni like wide receivers Ed McCaffrey and Rod Smith.

Current players like Case Keenum and Von Miller took time to pose for pictures and sign autographs.