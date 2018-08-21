  • CBS4On Air

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Madonna poses in the press room at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Press Room at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Madonna says she wasn’t asked and didn’t intend to do a tribute to Aretha Franklin at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The pop star was scorched online for telling a lengthy story about Franklin on Monday’s show that had more to do with herself than the Queen of Soul, who died last week.

But in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Madonna said she was asked to present the video of the year award and share any anecdotes she had in her career that were connected to Franklin. Madonna story was about singing a song popularized by Franklin during an audition but included much more about her own career.

gettyimages 149259637 Madonna Says She Didnt Intend To Do Tribute To Franklin

Singer Aretha Franklin (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

She wrote that she could never do Franklin justice with a tribute amid the noise and tinsel of an award show.

