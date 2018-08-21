By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday will be another smokey day with unusually cool temperatures for August. Smoke from wildfires burning throughout the west will once again create unhealthy air for everyone. Strenuous outdoor exercise is discouraged (no long runs or hikes on Tuesday!) and if the smoke becomes thick in your neighborhood, you may want to remain indoors. It’s just not healthy to breath in so much smoke.

Meanwhile, the upper level winds over Colorado will shift to the southwest allowing monsoon moisture to stream into the state. The result will be increasing chances for showers and non-severe thunderstorms. The best chance should be between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday. A rain delay is certainly possible during the Rockies game tonight.



Additional showers and a few thunderstorms are possible late Tuesday night and then into Wednesday. The final rain chances will wrap up Wednesday evening followed by clearing skies and then a return of summer weather for Thursday through the weekend including sunny skies and highs back near 90 degrees.

Before the warm up we’ll have one more day in the 70s on Wednesday for a total of 5 days below 80° in the metro area. That’s quite unusual for August.

