DENVER (CBS4) – Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver announced they will build 32 homes in the Elyria Swansea Neighborhood. The affordable duplexes will sit near 43rd Avenue and Elizabeth Street.

The homes will be either 3- or 4-bedroom units which are about a mile away from the A-Line station at 40th Ave. and Colorado Boulevard.

Habitat for Humanity builds the homes with help from volunteers and then sells those finished homes to low-income residents. The homes are classified as affordable because the organization sets monthly mortgages to not exceed 30 percent of their gross monthly income.

We're very excited to start building affordable homes for sale in the Elyria Swansea neighborhood in north Denver. 🔨🏘️☀️ #hammertime https://t.co/AXiA1oB4Y2 — Habitat Denver (@HabitatDenver) August 21, 2018

Those new homeowners are also required to help build their home and take HomeBuyer Education courses.

This same neighborhood has been subject to the ongoing Central 70 Project.

RELATED: Neighborhoods Affected By Central 70 Project Receive $2M Grant

Construction on these new homes should start early in 2019.