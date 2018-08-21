AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A place for less fortunate will stay open in Aurora thanks to an anonymous donor. The Friends of St. Andrew soup kitchen, run by Queen of Peace Catholic Church, was in danger of closing.

The terms of the building owner’s estate read that it must be sold with the money benefiting Regis University. That meant the soup kitchen on East Colfax and Dallas Street would need to vacate the property.

An Aurora businessman bought the building and decided to keep the soup kitchen as a tenant.

The Archdiocese says it is thankful to the businessman they describe as an anonymous hero.

The Friends of St. Andrews serves about 27,000 people a year.