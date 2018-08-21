CANON CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado wants to make sure firefighters in rural fire departments get the training they need, that’s why they’ve dispatched a new mobile training truck.

The truck is traveling around the state to fire departments that don’t have access to training resources.

This week the truck traveled to Canon City.

The 53-foot trailer has different scenarios inside to simulate real life situations.

There are cameras throughout the center so instructors can see what’s going on and how fire crews are reacting. The instructors can control the amount of smoke and flames to determine the challenge level of the training exercise.

training together is probably the most important thing we do in the fire service. Large scale incidents, all these agencies out here, they’re going to need their mutual aid partners to engage in incident response, therefore it’s important to train together as well,” said Division of Fire Prevention and Control Regional Training Officer Josh Matheny.

Since July 1, the trailer has provided training to more than 200 firefighters from 15 different departments.