By Shaun Boyd

FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4) – The murder of a mother, her two daughters and unborn son in Frederick has renewed calls for a “fetal homicide” law in Colorado.

State Rep. Lori Saine wants to change that.

“Why haven’t we acted to make sure that Baby Nico or babies like Niko have justice because Baby Niko was a victim of a crime and his life wasn’t accounted for?” she asked.

Saine – who represents Frederick – plans to introduce a bill that would allow prosecutors to bring murder charges against anyone who takes the life of an unborn baby in the commission of a crime. Similar bills have been introduced five times in the last 10 years at the State Capitol. They have failed over concerns they would outlaw abortion.

Saine says it’s too early to say if her bill will have a carve-out for abortion.

“We’re just at the nascent stages of drafting this legislation so I can’t tell you exactly what it will look like,” she said.

Karen Middleton with NARAL Pro Choice Colorado accuses Saine of politicizing the tragedy.

“If he is found guilty throw the book at him, but the book includes extreme penalties for someone who has harmed a pregnant woman and an unborn child without introducing personhood into state law,” Middleton said.

But Saine says there is an overwhelming demand for a fetal homicide law from the Frederick community.

“This could be very healing for our community. You wouldn’t believe the outcry that has come over the lack of justice for Baby Niko.”

