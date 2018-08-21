  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cherry Creek, Engineering Students, Local TV, University of Colorado Denver

By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4) – The idea is simple, use water to power cleaner rivers. An engineering class at University of Colorado Denver is working on a device that can get trash out of rivers and creeks.

trash wheel pkg transfer frame 62 CU Engineering Students Create Trash Cleaning Wheel

(credit: CU Denver)

“The water will move this wheel, the wheel is connected to gears,” said Rida Ezznagui, as he explained how the river cleaner works. “The screw will rotate in a manner that will pick up the trash upwards.”

trash wheel pkg transfer frame 392 CU Engineering Students Create Trash Cleaning Wheel

(credit: CBS)

The idea started a year ago, but over the course of two semesters students tinkered and fine-tuned the contraption. It’s been in Cherry Creek four times and drawn onlookers.

“A lot of people were surprised about it, and they stopped by and they were amazed,” said Muaath Albadin. “But they love it.”

trash wheel pkg transfer frame 632 CU Engineering Students Create Trash Cleaning Wheel

(credit: CBS)

Albadin admitted even he was surprised the first time the machine was placed in the water. He didn’t think it would work because of gear issues and low water flow. He was proven wrong and wants to make more improvements on the next prototype.

trash wheel pkg transfer frame 1622 CU Engineering Students Create Trash Cleaning Wheel

(credit: CBS)

“Second generation we’re looking forward to seeing it. I think it will be greater than this,” Albadin said.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s